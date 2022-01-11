Mount View Colony residents decry lack of drainage system

Srinagar, Jan 11: Residents of Mount View Colony Zakura here have decried lack of drainage system in the area.
A delegation from the area said that in absence of drainage system, lanes and bylanes in the locality get waterlogged.
“Due to waterlogging, we face problems to venture out of the locality. During rains, water from lanes and bylanes enters our premises and garden. It has become a major problem for us.
We make a fervent appeal to Srinagar Municipal Corporation authorities to look into the matter,” they said.