Srinagar

Mount View Colony residents decry lack of drainage system

Srinagar, June 17: Residents of Mount View Colony at Zakura here have expressed resentment against lack of drainage system in the area.

A delegation from the locality said that in the absence of a drainage system, the area gets waterlogged after rains.

“We face problems venturing out of our homes due to waterlogging in the absence of a drainage system. Concerned authorities have failed to construct drainage system in our locality despite many representations.  We appeal to senior officers to look into the matter,” they added.

