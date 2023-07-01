Mount View Colony residents decry lack of drainage system

Srinagar, July 1: Residents of Mount View Colony at Zakura here have expressed resentment against lack of drainage system in the area. A delegation from the locality said that in the absence of a drainage system, the area gets waterlogged after rains.
“We face problems venturing out of our homes due to waterlogging in the absence of a drainage system. Concerned authorities have failed to construct drainage system in our locality despite many representations. We appeal to senior officers to look into the matter,” they added.