Mount View Colony residents decry lack of sanitation measures

Srinagar, Apr 14: Residents of Mount View Colony Zakura here have decried lack of sanitation measures in the area.
A delegation from the area said that in absence of sweepers, sanitation has been affected in the locality. “A lone sweeper has been entrusted to clean our area and adjoining localities. It is impossible for him to ensure cleanliness in our locality as he is overloaded. In absence of sanitation measures, our locality presents ugly look. Dust emanating from lanes has affected our health,” they said.
“We make a fervent appeal to SMC Commissioner to depute more sweepers in our area to ensure regular sanitation,” they said.