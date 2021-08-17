Muharram processions foiled in Srinagar

Security forces had blocked roads at many places including Karan Nagar, JehangirChowk, Iqbal Park, Tourist Reception Centre, The Bund, AbiGuzar and BudshahChowk.

The security forces have laid concertina wire and had placed barricades to stop Muharram processions. The restrictions hit normal work in government departments while a few commercial areas remained shut throughout the day.

Traditionally, the 8th Muharram procession would start from ShaheedGunj here and culminate at Hyderia Hall Dalgate.

Officials said that groups of mourners tried to take out processions near JehangirChowk and were heading towards city center LalChowk. However they were stopped.

Reports said police cane charged mourners to disperse them. Several mourners were taken into preventive custody.

In Dalgatearea , police used tear smoke shells to disperse mourners. Some mourners were injured in the clashes.

Reports said that clashes between security forces and mourners also broke out at Jahangir Chowk.