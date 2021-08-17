Muharram processions foiled in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 17: Authorities placed restrictions in several parts of Srinagar on Tuesday to prevent Muharram processions.
Security forces had blocked roads at many places including Karan Nagar, JehangirChowk, Iqbal Park, Tourist Reception Centre, The Bund, AbiGuzar and BudshahChowk.
The security forces have laid concertina wire and had placed barricades to stop Muharram processions. The restrictions hit normal work in government departments while a few commercial areas remained shut throughout the day.
Traditionally, the 8th Muharram procession would start from ShaheedGunj here and culminate at Hyderia Hall Dalgate.
Officials said that groups of mourners tried to take out processions near JehangirChowk and were heading towards city center LalChowk. However they were stopped.
Reports said police cane charged mourners to disperse them. Several mourners were taken into preventive custody.
In Dalgatearea , police used tear smoke shells to disperse mourners. Some mourners were injured in the clashes.
Reports said that clashes between security forces and mourners also broke out at Jahangir Chowk.
Meanwhile, a group of journalists here alleged that they were thrashed by police while covering Muharram processions here.
"We #respect the religious #sentiments and practices of all but at the same time it is also our joint #responsibility to defeat the ill designs of vested interests who try to disturb #peaceful atmosphere," the Kashmir Zone Police quoted the IGP as having said in its official Twitter handle.
Meanwhile, police in a statement said: “In violation of the Govt. prohibitory orders against Muharram processions in District Srinagar, some people tried to take out processions in Civil Lines area while Police exercised maximum restraint and tried to disperse them peacefully.”
“However, in a bid to take out procession on Gurubazar-Dalgate route a group assembled near Polo View and started manhandling the police personnel deployed on duties. The miscreants also tried to mount on the BP Rakshak vehicle of SDPO Kothibagh,” it said.
“Despite, such provocation and hooliganism, the officer and his party exercised maximum restraint, while suddenly a group of miscreants armed with sharp edged weapons started vandalizing the police vehicle and also attacked SDPO Kothibagh. In this incident, the police officer along with his escort personnel received multiple injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment of their injuries,” the statement added.