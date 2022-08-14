Multi-specialty medical camp held at Noor Bagh

The medical camp was organised by the DHSK, team CMO Srinagar, NGO Art of Living Bangalore and 105 Rajputnà Rifles BB cant Srinagar.

During the medical camp, wherein specialist consultation was given to 800 patients by Dr Uffaqe MD obstetrics and gynecology, Dr Majid Shafi psychiatry and addiction treatment, CMO Srinagar Dr Jameel Mir (Orthopaedics).