Multi-specialty medical camp held at Noor Bagh

Srinagar, Aug 14: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Saturday (Aug 13) organised a multi-specialty medical camp at Health Centre Noor Bagh Srinagar under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The medical camp was organised by the DHSK, team CMO Srinagar, NGO Art of Living Bangalore and 105 Rajputnà Rifles BB cant Srinagar.
During the medical camp, wherein specialist consultation was given to 800 patients by Dr Uffaqe MD obstetrics and gynecology, Dr Majid Shafi psychiatry and addiction treatment, CMO Srinagar Dr Jameel Mir (Orthopaedics).
During the medical, RBSK and NCD teams also screened the general patients. Free medicines were provided by the medical team Zone SR Ganj.
The public of the interior localities and the supporting NGO hailed and appreciated the efforts of Director Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and CMO Srinagar Dr Jameel Mir, DHO Dr Anjum Afshan, Dr Asifa MO headquarter, Dr Shafqat ZMO and his team for this fruitful multi-specialty medical at the doorstep of the general public.