Mumbai-based Praja Foundation to train SMC councillors for better public outreach

Srinagar, June 6: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a first has collaborated with Mumbai-based Praja Foundation to launch its maiden Fellowship programme in Srinagar.
The officials informed that the foundation will work alongside SMC in various areas to help in the enhancement of various areas that are under the jurisdiction of SMC. An official from Praja Foundation said that the fellowship programme is one of the many steps that the SMC and Praja foundation are going to collaborate in. The officials said that the foundation will work with SMC in areas to enhance citizen e-governance, train Councilors for better public outreach, and work on Citizen participation.
Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja foundation told Greater Kashmir that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMC to work in various areas for better governance. He said that the foundation expertise in data-driven research on civic issues and in informing citizens, media, and government administration.
“We work with elected representatives to equip them in a way that they can easily address various issues. It will help in bridging the information gaps, and will also mobilise them in corrective measures. The fellowship programme is one of the many steps that we are taking with SMC. It is Srinagar's first-ever Municipal Fellowship Programme that will give young citizens of Srinagar a platform to engage in the process of urban governance while working alongside Srinagar’s Municipal Councillors and Administration. The registration started from Wednesday, 31st May till 19th June 2022, and application forms are available on Praja’s website,” Mhaske said.
In the fellowship, Srinagar would be divided into 4 zones and four fellows would be placed in each zone. The selected 16 fellows will help the elected representatives discharge their most basic functions, raising questions and providing support in official tasks to the administration.
“The fellows will also get the certificate and a stipend. This will help the youngsters from Srinagar to get firsthand experience of how the SMC works. It will also help them to be part of SMC governance and they will make a great difference by bringing fresh ideas to the table. These fellows will get a platform to work on citizens’ needs at the ward level. They will work on projects and proposals on developmental works by SMC,” Mhaske said.
The foundation is also going to help in enhancing the citizen e-governance programme that will help in addressing the grievances of people and also help them to participate by giving suggestions and raising various issues. The officials from the foundation said that they will also help in training the SMC councilors by organising various workshops and seminars.