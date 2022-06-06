Mumbai-based Praja Foundation to train SMC councillors for better public outreach

The officials informed that the foundation will work alongside SMC in various areas to help in the enhancement of various areas that are under the jurisdiction of SMC. An official from Praja Foundation said that the fellowship programme is one of the many steps that the SMC and Praja foundation are going to collaborate in. The officials said that the foundation will work with SMC in areas to enhance citizen e-governance, train Councilors for better public outreach, and work on Citizen participation.

Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja foundation told Greater Kashmir that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMC to work in various areas for better governance. He said that the foundation expertise in data-driven research on civic issues and in informing citizens, media, and government administration.