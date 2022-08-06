Musical event ‘Jashn-e-Kashmir’ held at Zabarwan Park

Srinagar, Aug 6: Popular Punjabi singers rocked Zabarwan Park on the banks of Dal Lake here with their enthralling performances on Saturday evening.
The musical event titled- ‘Jashn-E-Kashmir’ was organised by One Digital Entertainment and Bunty Bains Productions in collaboration with Alternate Kashmir Productions.
Punjabi singers who performed on the occasion include Afsana Khan, Jordan Sandhu, Pari Pandher, Saaz, Armaan Dhillon, Prabh Bhains, Chet Singh, Jashan Inder, and Sofia Inder.
Kashmir artists like Waqar Khan and Noor Muhammad also performed on the occasion. The Punjabi singer of ‘Titliaan’ song fame Afsana Khan said that she is happy to perform in Kashmir for the first time. “I have never visited this beautiful place before and it was always a dream to hold a concert here and finally it has been fulfilled,” she said.
“People of the valley are beautiful. I have fallen in love with the hospitality of the people. They are so loving and caring. I would love to hold more concerts in Kashmir in future,” she added.
Jaspreet Kaur, Senior Manager One Digital Entertainment said that it was an amazing show. “We got such an overwhelming response from the fans and visitors. We are thankful to all the organisers for their support and collaboration,” she said.
The show was hosted by the Punjabi actress of Kashmiri origin Rehmat Rattan Kaur and RJ Rafiq of Red FM.