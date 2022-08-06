Musical event ‘Jashn-e-Kashmir’ held at Zabarwan Park

Kashmir artists like Waqar Khan and Noor Muhammad also performed on the occasion. The Punjabi singer of ‘Titliaan’ song fame Afsana Khan said that she is happy to perform in Kashmir for the first time. “I have never visited this beautiful place before and it was always a dream to hold a concert here and finally it has been fulfilled,” she said.

“People of the valley are beautiful. I have fallen in love with the hospitality of the people. They are so loving and caring. I would love to hold more concerts in Kashmir in future,” she added.