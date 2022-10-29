 ‘Muslims, Pandits will again live together in  peaceful atmosphere’

Addressing a gathering after launching the book “When the heart speaks” written by Dr Upendra Kaul, Farooq said, “before 1990s, Pandits and Muslims were living in harmony. Things changed and pandits were forced to migrate from the valley. Once envious brotherhood took a hit and we are yet to recover from it,” he said.

While recalling the memories of togetherness among Pandits and Muslims in Kashmir, Dr Farooq said that it was a great time of togetherness and people were using each other’s home for religious or marriage functions.