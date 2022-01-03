Mustafabad residents decry low voltage

Srinagar, Jan 3: Residents of Mustafabad Kaluna Zainakote area here have complained of low voltage and demanded installation of additional transformer.
A delegation from the area said that a single transformer caters to 123 houses. “Around 53 houses which are at the tail end receive low voltage as a result we cannot operate electric appliances. We have been taking up the matter with concerned PDD authorities but to no avail,” they said.
“Due to poor power supply, my life has become miserable. In fact I disconnected my power connection and have temporarily shifted to a rented accommodation at Batamaloo,” said Syed Qayoom Bukhari, a resident.
“We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter and install additional transformer in the locality,” he said.