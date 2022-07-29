Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema compiles ‘Joint Action Plan For Milli Unity’

In a statement, MMU spokesperson said, “in the meeting the leaders of both school of thoughts associated with Ahli Sunnat wal Jamat were called and strongly urged to refrain from abusing each other.” “During the meeting it was decided to form a committee consisting of ulema from both ideologies which in any unpleasant situation will look into the issues and present its report before the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema so that it can be resolved by taking timely action,” it said.

During the meeting, six point resolution was passed. “We appeal scholars, preachers, khateebs and imams of different schools of thought that while they follow their own school of thought and creed in practice, in public gatherings, on pulpits and mihrabs of mosques, meetings and in gatherings, they should desist from criticising others following a different creed, and instead focus on universal and fundamental teachings of Islam,” reads one of the resolutions.