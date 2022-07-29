Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema compiles ‘Joint Action Plan For Milli Unity’

Srinagar, July 29: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) J&K organised an important meeting at the head office of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar which was presided over by leading religious scholar Moulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi.
In a statement, MMU spokesperson said, “in the meeting the leaders of both school of thoughts associated with Ahli Sunnat wal Jamat were called and strongly urged to refrain from abusing each other.” “During the meeting it was decided to form a committee consisting of ulema from both ideologies which in any unpleasant situation will look into the issues and present its report before the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema so that it can be resolved by taking timely action,” it said.
During the meeting, six point resolution was passed. “We appeal scholars, preachers, khateebs and imams of different schools of thought that while they follow their own school of thought and creed in practice, in public gatherings, on pulpits and mihrabs of mosques, meetings and in gatherings, they should desist from criticising others following a different creed, and instead focus on universal and fundamental teachings of Islam,” reads one of the resolutions.
“They should also highlight and educate the masses about the serious social and moral issues faced by Kashmiri society and play their role in the all-around reform of society. The malicious intentions of anti-Islam and anti-unity elements can only be defeated through unity among the religious preachers and their followers,” another resolution reads.
“In the context of the larger unity and solidarity of the Millat-e-Kashmir and the milli interests, this meeting appeals to the scholars to keep in mind the "Joint Action Plan For Milli Unity" compiled by the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema and extend full support to it.”
“This meeting, in view of Muharram-ul-Haram and Ashura days, pays rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Aali Maqaam Syedna Hazrat Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala for their great sacrifices. It emphasises the unity of the two major sects of Islam –Sunni and Shia – and requests the people to uphold the traditional torch of unity and solidarity at all costs,” it added.
This meeting strongly appealed for the release of its founder and patron Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Molvi Umar Farooq.
The participants included noted religious scholar Moulana Shaukat Hussain Keng, founder of Darul Uloom Sopore; Moulana Bashir Ahmad Al Qasimi, the patron of Karwaan-e-Islami J&K; Moulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Hami and Secretary Bashir Ahmad; Sheikh-ul-Hadith Mufti Muzaffar Hussain Qasmi, the Chief Administrator of Darul Uloom Bilaliya Mufti Abdul Rasheed Miftahi; Professor Muhammad Yasin Kirmani, the representative of Grand Mufti of J&K Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Moulana Khursheed Ahmed Qanungo, the President of Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam; the founder of Darul Uloom Sabeel-ul-Huda, Mufti Ijaz ul Hassan Banday Qasmi; Muhammad Ashraf Inayati of Jamiat Hamdania; Mufti Nisar Ahmed Al-Qasmi, Moderator of Darul Uloom Qasmiya; Moulana Ali Akbar, representative of Anjuman Tableegh-e-Islam; Moulana Syed Waris Shah Bukhari, Head of Markazi Rabta Aima Masajid (Central Coordination of Imams of Mosques); Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, Moulana Abid Ashraf, representative of Pir Tariqat Moulana Owais Qadri; Moulana Showkat Ahmad Qadri; Mufti Irshad Ahmad Al Qasimi, founder of Darul Uloom Jaamiyah-tul-Rashaad; Mufti Ejaz of Darul Uloom Siddiqiya; Qari Muhammad Aslam Raheemi; and the Secretary of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema Moulana M S Rehman Shams and many other leading scholars.