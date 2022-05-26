‘My doors open for students’: KU VC interacts with class representatives

Srinagar, May 25: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday interacted with class representatives from various PG departments in the main campus as well as the varsity's satellite campuses in Anantnag and Baramulla.
The interaction session was organised and coordinated by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW).
Remarking that students are close to her heart, Prof Nilofer said the student community is the most important stakeholder in the University system.
"My doors will be open for my students to listen to them and seek their valuable suggestions on how we can together march in our journey towards academic excellence in its true sense," the Vice-Chancellor said.
After listening to several concerns expressed by class representatives, Prof Nilofer said all these concerns would be categorised by her administration and addressed in a phased manner, beginning with immediate ones, to ensure maximum convenience and comfort for the student community throughout their campus life.
She urged students from all departments and campuses to actively participate in extracurricular activities to boost their personality and intellectual growth.
Prof Nilofar said she is glad to have taken the charge of KU VC after having served the University as its first woman Dean Students Welfare.
"This makes my job to connect with my students much easier. I shall continue to engage with students, faculty-wise, more frequently to hear them and address all their genuine grievances," the VC said.
She said the University administration is committed to provide a secure academic environment for its students and ensure that maximum number of girl students are accommodated within the campus hostels itself.
"Our Department of Students Welfare under the leadership of Prof Raies Qadri has been holding functions frequently. However, I assure that our Department of Students Welfare will be more vibrant in coming days and it will shortly come up with a roadmap of extracurricular activities to draw participation of more students in activities like debating etc.," she said.
Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir highlighted the infrastructural facilities which have been created for the students, including some new hostels.
KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings of the event, while Junior Coordinator DSW Zahid Jeelani moderated the interaction session.