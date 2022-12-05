‘My Town, My Pride’ celebrations KU bans polythene in campus

“I will inform all relevant quarters in the University that we will have a polythene-free campus immediately. Circular instructions will be issued not to allow any polythene bags in the campus from tomorrow (December 6, 2022),” the Vice-Chancellor announced at a function, soon after chairing a meeting of top officers where she passed instructions for the varsity’s departments to hold events related to the ‘My Town, My Pride’ celebrations.

The Vice-Chancellor said academic institutions, particularly universities, can play a lead role in widening the ‘My Town, My Pride’ outreach. “Being a premier institution, Kashmir University will have to lead from the front in this pro-society endeavor,” she said.