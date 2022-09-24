NAAC team to assess Govt College of Education Srinagar

In a statement the IASE administration quoting the official communication received from NAAC Bengaluru, said that the three-member Peer Team is headed by Dr. Pramod Kumar Naik, Vice Chancellor, AISECT University, Hazaribag (Jharkhand). The other two members are Dr. Amit Kauts Professor and Head, Dean, Department of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Punjab) and Dr Meena Kute, former Principal, PVDT College of Education for Women, Maharashtra.

The statement said that the IASE administration is confident about defending its current accreditation, ranking and raising it a few notches higher considering the advancement the college has continuously witnessed across the spectrum in recent years.