NAAC team to assess Govt College of Education Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 24: A three-member team of NAAC is scheduled to visited the Government College of Education, also known as Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) for third cycle of its assessment and accreditation on September 28 and 29.
In a statement the IASE administration quoting the official communication received from NAAC Bengaluru, said that the three-member Peer Team is headed by Dr. Pramod Kumar Naik, Vice Chancellor, AISECT University, Hazaribag (Jharkhand). The other two members are Dr. Amit Kauts Professor and Head, Dean, Department of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Punjab) and Dr Meena Kute, former Principal, PVDT College of Education for Women, Maharashtra.
The statement said that the IASE administration is confident about defending its current accreditation, ranking and raising it a few notches higher considering the advancement the college has continuously witnessed across the spectrum in recent years.
“The job of the college administration and the college staff is to put in best efforts for making our college one of the top destinations for learning. The Principal, Govt. College of Education, IASE has expressed her satisfaction about the ways all members of her team including Teaching/ Non-Teaching and Local Fund Employees are making individual and collective contributions in achieving their feat. We welcome the NAAC Peer Team to Kashmir, especially to our college and wish them a happy and satisfying stay here,” Dr Seema Naz, Principal said in a statement.
The IQAC Coordinator Dr Malik Roshan Ara, “all of them at IASE have put their best foot forward and are expecting good grade out of the assessment accreditation process.”