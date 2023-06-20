NAAC team visits SP College

Srinagar, June 20: A three member NAAC Peer team arrived here to complete the NAAC assessment and reaccreditation process of Sri Pratap (SP) College here.
The team is on a two-day visit to the College during which it will visit its various Departments and facilities. The college is all set to undergo the third cycle of NAAC reaccreditation process after having secured grade B+ and grade A in the first two cycles in 2005 and 2017 respectively.
"The College has been constantly working towards making the academics, administration, infrastructure and other aspects better with each passing day. The College has undergone a substantial change since the last NAAC accreditation process in 2017 vis a vis the number and nature of courses offered, expansion in research and an expansion in the infrastructure. We are expecting an improvement in the grade secured in the previous NAAC inspections, "spokesperson of the college, Dr. Nadia Shah said.
"The administration at SP College has strived to the best of its potential to plan and prepare meticulously for the NAAC Peer team visit and are hopeful that best shall come out of it," she added.
Sri Pratap College is the School of Sciences of Cluster University Srinagar in addition to housing the Research Hub of Science subjects of Kashmir Division. The College is centrally located, offering UG, IG and PG courses to the students coming from all districts of Kashmir division.