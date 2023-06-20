NAAC team visits SP College

The team is on a two-day visit to the College during which it will visit its various Departments and facilities. The college is all set to undergo the third cycle of NAAC reaccreditation process after having secured grade B+ and grade A in the first two cycles in 2005 and 2017 respectively.

"The College has been constantly working towards making the academics, administration, infrastructure and other aspects better with each passing day. The College has undergone a substantial change since the last NAAC accreditation process in 2017 vis a vis the number and nature of courses offered, expansion in research and an expansion in the infrastructure. We are expecting an improvement in the grade secured in the previous NAAC inspections, "spokesperson of the college, Dr. Nadia Shah said.