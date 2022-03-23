Narrow escape for BJP leader as leopard strays into his official residence in Srinagar

Srinagar Mar 23: BJP General Secretary Organization Ashok Kaul had a narrow escape on Wednesday morning after a leopard entered inside the premises of his official residence at S1 Church Lane in Srinagar's Sonwar, a party spokesman said.
As per the spokesman, Koul was a taking a morning walk in the lawn when the leopard appeared there.
However, Koul managed to give a slip to the leopard, the spokesman said.
Later, a team of Wildlife department officials reached the spot and caught the leopard after being informed about it.