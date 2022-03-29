National conference on NEP-2020 held

Srinagar, Mar 29: Kashmir University's Department of Management Studies on Tuesday organised a national-level conference on New Education Policy-2020.
The conference titled "NEP: bridging the skill gap and employing youth for promising future under Kashmir-Punjab education initiative KASPUN 2.0” was organised in collaboration with CT University Punjab to highlight the impact of New Education Policy on the institutions of higher learning.
In his presidential address, Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi, who was the chief guest on the occassion, stressed on the need for collaboration among different institutions to impart meaningful and quality education.