National Conference on ‘Recent Trends in Plant Biology’ begins at SKICC

The conference is being conducted by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Srinagar from September 5 to 7 under the patronage of Director CSIR-IIIM, Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy, Head RMBD, Er. Abdul Rahim and Head, CSIR-IIIM, Srinagar, Dr. Zabeer Ahmad.

The main aim of the conference is to bring together plant biologists from across the country to deliver inspiring talks and share their latest research experiences.