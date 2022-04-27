National Education Policy-2020 | KU to issue advance date-sheets for UG examination

This new initiative has been conceived to bring the examination calendar back on track in the minimum possible time, and ensure timely completion of UG programmes and consequent award of degrees to the students without any delays.

The Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir issued circular instructions to this effect. The advance preparation of the calendar would enable the holding the respective examinations within the time frames prescribed and timely completion of various courses. It may be recalled that the delay in holding examinations in the past often led to courses being stretched beyond the prescribed timelines leading to loss of valuable academic time.