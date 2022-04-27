National Education Policy-2020 | KU to issue advance date-sheets for UG examination

Srinagar, Apr 27: In a major step towards streamlining the academic and examination calendar and bringing the COVID ravaged academic system back on track, the University of Kashmir, has decided to issue advance date-sheets henceforth for various undergraduate programmes being offered at the University's affiliated colleges.
This new initiative has been conceived to bring the examination calendar back on track in the minimum possible time, and ensure timely completion of UG programmes and consequent award of degrees to the students without any delays.
The Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir issued circular instructions to this effect. The advance preparation of the calendar would enable the holding the respective examinations within the time frames prescribed and timely completion of various courses. It may be recalled that the delay in holding examinations in the past often led to courses being stretched beyond the prescribed timelines leading to loss of valuable academic time.