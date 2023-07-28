‘National Institute of Technology Srinagar a pioneer in NEP 2020 implementation’

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the NEP 2020, the Institute presented its remarkable achievements in embracing the comprehensive reforms outlined by the policy.

Speaking at a press conference commemorating the event, the Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla highlighted the institute's efforts in making education more learner-centric and fostering a conducive environment for experiential learning. "We have taken significant steps to reshape our curriculum to align with the ideals of NEP 2020. By restructuring our B.Tech programs, we have reduced the minimum number of credits required for a B.Tech degree to 160, allowing students greater flexibility in their learning journeys," said Prof Yedla. Among the major changes in the curriculum, NIT Srinagar has introduced mandatory non-credit courses focused on Human Values and Professional Ethics, Health and Wellness, and Foreign Languages to help students with strong ethical values and a global perspective. He said that NIT Srinagar has implemented the multiple entry and multiple exit system at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, allowing students to chart their academic paths with greater flexibility. Prof. Yedla stated, "We are among the first institutions in the country to implement this system, giving our students the freedom to tailor their learning experiences according to their interests and aspirations."