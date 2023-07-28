‘National Institute of Technology Srinagar a pioneer in NEP 2020 implementation’

Srinagar, July 28: With a legacy spanning 63 years in technical education, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been at the forefront of implementing National Education Policy (NEP), making significant changes to its curriculum and governance to provide holistic and lifelong learning opportunities to its students.
On the occasion of the third anniversary of the NEP 2020, the Institute presented its remarkable achievements in embracing the comprehensive reforms outlined by the policy.
Speaking at a press conference commemorating the event, the Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla highlighted the institute's efforts in making education more learner-centric and fostering a conducive environment for experiential learning. "We have taken significant steps to reshape our curriculum to align with the ideals of NEP 2020. By restructuring our B.Tech programs, we have reduced the minimum number of credits required for a B.Tech degree to 160, allowing students greater flexibility in their learning journeys," said Prof Yedla. Among the major changes in the curriculum, NIT Srinagar has introduced mandatory non-credit courses focused on Human Values and Professional Ethics, Health and Wellness, and Foreign Languages to help students with strong ethical values and a global perspective. He said that NIT Srinagar has implemented the multiple entry and multiple exit system at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, allowing students to chart their academic paths with greater flexibility. Prof. Yedla stated, "We are among the first institutions in the country to implement this system, giving our students the freedom to tailor their learning experiences according to their interests and aspirations."
Furthermore, Prof Yelda said, the NIT Srinagar has been proactive in establishing an Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development Center (IIEDC), supporting student startups, grassroots innovators, and idea generators. This center fosters an entrepreneurial spirit among students and empowers them to translate their ideas into impactful ventures.
Commenting on NIT Srinagar's future endeavors, Prof Yedla shared, "We are committed to expanding our research outreach and establishing more Inter-Disciplinary Research Centres in areas like Energy and Environmental Research, Nano-Science and Technology, and Tribology. We envision these centers of excellence to attract the best research talent from around the world to collaborate with us."
While speaking about the endevours of the institute to contribute to the place it is located at, Prof Yelda said, “We strive to play a wider role in the development of the Valley: the institute is working on initiatives such as the J&K Development Report and Environmental Status Report of J&K. These reports aim to provide vital insights to the government and civil society, enabling them to formulate sustainable environmental and developmental strategies for the region”.
NIT Srinagar has also been a pioneer in adopting digital learning methods, enabling students to opt for online courses to supplement their traditional classroom education. To enhance academic mobility and offer students a broader range of learning opportunities, NIT Srinagar initiated the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system in the National Academic Depository (NAD). This step allows students to register for online courses offered by platforms like SWAYAM and NPTEL, earning up to 10 credits during their B.Tech program.
Besides curriculum reforms, NIT Srinagar has actively pursued collaborations with prestigious institutions and industries, both nationally and internationally. The institute has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with renowned organizations like IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, Maruti Udyog Limited, NHAI, and many others. These collaborations provide students with valuable exposure to cutting-edge research and industry practices.