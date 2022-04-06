National Maritime Day | Amar Singh College celebrates ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’

Srinagar, Apr 6: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Amar Singh College celebrated the flagship campaign 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' to clean the water bodies, including Dal Lake and river Jhelum of plastic and other waste material.
The initial phase of the 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan 2022' was conducted between April 1-5 coinciding with National Maritime Day. As many as 16 cadets from the college joined the group of more than 100 cadets of 1st J&K Btn NCC Directorate for participating in the programme on April 5
The programme commenced with the flagging off the cadets by the Principal of the College, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Sports Secretary, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Tariq Ashai and other senior faculty members. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Syed Mutahar Aaqib, Associate NCC Officer of the college.
The participating cadets later visited Dal Lake and conducted cleanliness drive in and around its surroundings. The purpose of the Abhiyan was to educate locals and sensitize them about 'Swachh Bharat'. “It is envisioned to increase the awareness among the local population and future generations about the importance of keeping the lakes and riverfronts clean. Online Drawing and poster-making competitions, essay writing, poetry, article writing, debate, etc were also being conducted by the college,” ASC said in statement.