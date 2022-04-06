National Maritime Day | Amar Singh College celebrates ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’

The initial phase of the 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan 2022' was conducted between April 1-5 coinciding with National Maritime Day. As many as 16 cadets from the college joined the group of more than 100 cadets of 1st J&K Btn NCC Directorate for participating in the programme on April 5

The programme commenced with the flagging off the cadets by the Principal of the College, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Sports Secretary, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Tariq Ashai and other senior faculty members. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Syed Mutahar Aaqib, Associate NCC Officer of the college.