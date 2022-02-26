National roll-out of ABDM|SKIMS selected as pilot centre
Srinagar, Feb 26: Sher-i-Kashmir Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has been chosen as one of the pilot centers for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Project. The project was rolled out for beneficiaries after an approval by the union cabinet today.
Under the scheme, the citizens will be entitled to create their unique account and beneficiaries will be enabled to link their digital health records.
“Prime Minister addressed the stakeholders through a webinar today. From SKIMS Director SKIMS/EOSG , Medical Superintendent and Superintending Engineer (IT) attended the online session,” SKIMS said in a statement.
The government had earlier run a pilot of ABDM in six union territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will every citizen will get a digital health ID and their health record will be digitally protected.
The scheme is aimed to make effective use of technology in public health care delivery making it more inclusive and equitable.