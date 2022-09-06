National seminar on Scholarly Communication inaugurated

Srinagar, Sep 6: Kashmir University’s Department of Library and Information Sciences (DLIS) on Tuesday organised a national seminar on ‘Scholarly Communication’.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the day-long seminar titled “Changing Dimensions of Scholarly Communication and Role of Libraries to Attain Inclusive Knowledge Society”.
Addressing academics, students and scholars on the occasion, Prof Nilofer said the advent of newer technologies has greatly impacted scholarly communication which has thrown new challenges for library professionals and library scientists across the world.
“This seminar is therefore important to explore and understand this impact and see what could be the future trends in scholarly communication by researchers,” she said, adding that the seminar also assumes critical importance to understand the changing role of libraries vis-à-vis dissemination of research outcomes in the society.
Prof Shabahat Hussain from Aligarh Muslim University delivered the keynote address, asserting that the seminar themes including scholarly communication, role of librarians and inclusive knowledge society were important for human race and its development.
Prof Hussain underlined the need for libraries across the country to have more funding to be able to sustain subscriptions, including those from open sources.
Prof Jagtar Singh from Guru Kashi University Punjab, a guest of honour, called for capacity building of various stakeholders to explore how goals like good scholarly communication and inclusive knowledge society could be achieved.
Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo and Registrar KU Dr Nisar A Mir also shared the dais and highlighted the importance of the seminar in educating young scholars on how they can enrich their scholarly communication amid massive information flow nowadays.
Head DLIS Prof Shabir A Ganai delivered the welcome address and gave an account of the department’s activities and achievements, while Dr Sumeer Gul, seminar coordinator, conducted proceedings of the inaugural session. Dr Rabia Mushtaq delivered the formal vote of thanks.