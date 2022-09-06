National seminar on Scholarly Communication inaugurated

“This seminar is therefore important to explore and understand this impact and see what could be the future trends in scholarly communication by researchers,” she said, adding that the seminar also assumes critical importance to understand the changing role of libraries vis-à-vis dissemination of research outcomes in the society.

Prof Shabahat Hussain from Aligarh Muslim University delivered the keynote address, asserting that the seminar themes including scholarly communication, role of librarians and inclusive knowledge society were important for human race and its development.