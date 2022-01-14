National TB Elimination Programme reviewed

It was given out that more than 2.13 lakh people were screened in Srinagar District out of which 1106 people were found having symptoms of TB. This is a quantum increase over 2020 figure of 17308 persons screened for the detection of Tuberculosis in the district.

The DC stressed upon all officers of the Health Department to increase TB testing capacity through active and passive mode to achieve the targets under the National TB Elimination programme before 2025. He emphasized to take every step for keeping advanced TB testing facilities available at every institution and to ensure the implementation of Bidirectional TB-Covid Screening without any fail.