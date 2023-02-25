National TB Elimination Programme | Srinagar bags top position for outstanding performance in TPT for at risk individuals

Srinagar, Feb 25: Marking a significant accomplishment the District Srinagar has bagged top position under Programmatic Management of Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment in India(PMTPT) program for outstanding success with the highest Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment(TPT) completion at the National level.
The District Srinagar was conferred award during All India Quarterly review meeting for Joint Efforts for Elimination of Tuberculosis for PMTPT implementation held at New Delhi from 7-9 February 2023.
Besides Jammu and Kashmir, the States including Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, UP, Haryana and UTs of Delhi and Ladakh were among the participants in the race.
The Srinagar District has been awarded under Project JEET being jointly implemented by William J. Clinton Foundation, Centre for Health Research & Innovation (CHRI) and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics.
The project JEET is aimed to set up effective and sustainable structures to strengthen existing systems and seamlessly extend quality TB care to patients in the Public and private sector funded by Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The project has also been meant to contract agencies at the District level to work closely with the patient and all patient touch points, including Chemists, Pharmacies, Clinics, Providers, Hospitals, Laboratories and NTEP and engage with the NTEP network at National, State and District levels.
Speaking about the achievement, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has lauded the efforts of the District TB Control Authority in leading Srinagar towards a TB free District.
The DC said that this is once again a pride moment for Srinagar District that has been achieved through collective efforts of Team Srinagar.