National TB Elimination Programme | Srinagar bags top position for outstanding performance in TPT for at risk individuals

The District Srinagar was conferred award during All India Quarterly review meeting for Joint Efforts for Elimination of Tuberculosis for PMTPT implementation held at New Delhi from 7-9 February 2023.

Besides Jammu and Kashmir, the States including Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, UP, Haryana and UTs of Delhi and Ladakh were among the participants in the race.

The Srinagar District has been awarded under Project JEET being jointly implemented by William J. Clinton Foundation, Centre for Health Research & Innovation (CHRI) and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics.