National Technology Day | Talk on ‘Scholarship opportunities in China’ held at SP College

Srinagar, May 20: In continuation to the series of lectures being organized to celebrate National Technology Day, an invited talk was today organized by the Career Counseling Cell of the SP College on the theme “Scholarship opportunities in China” in the college auditorium, here.
It was a proud moment for the college as the learned speaker, Dr. Mohammad Adil Bhat, is an alumnus of the college.
The programme was aimed at disseminating specific information to students with regard to research and funding opportunities available to them at international level.
The speaker in a very elaborate and lucid manner talked about the various scholarships available and procedure for successful achievement of the same. He also elucidated about the various types of benefits the students would avail thereof.
The Principal, Professor, SP College, (Dr) Gh Jeelani Qurashi, welcomed the guests as well as students and highlighted the importance of awareness among student fraternity about opportunities at National and International level so that they can bring laurels to themselves and the country.
In his special remarks, Prof M.A. Wani, Head Department of Botany congratulated the speaker for his achievements and appreciated the encouraging and guiding steps that he shared with the students.
The programme was coordinated and anchored by Dr. Khursheed Ahmad Parray & Vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Zarka Malik.