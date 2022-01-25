National Tourism Day | J&K Govt launches ‘Srinagar City Heritage Tour Bus Service’

Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, in presence of Director Tourism G N Itoo, today flagged of the bus service which will take tourists to prominent sites of Srinagar city including Burzhama, Hariparbat, Chatipadshahi, Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal, Buddhist Site Harwan, Pari Mahal and other places.

Officials said the objective of the heritage tour is to boost heritage tourism potential of the city in addition to promotion of natural tourism.