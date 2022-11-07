Natipora residents decry delay in repair of transformer

Srinagar, Nov 7: The residents of Khalid Bin Waleed Colony of Natipora area on city outskirts decried delay in repair of damaged transformer in the locality.
A delegation of locals said that their transformer got damaged on Saturday and since then they are waiting for its repair.
The locals said that the damaged transformer has not been shifted for repair.
“Our transformer got damaged three days ago and since then no PDD official shifted or repaired it. The damaged transformer is laying there without repair as We are reeling under darkness. Students who have to study for exams are facing immense problems,” said Nisar Ahmad, a local.
The locals said that as they reached out to officials and highlighted their grievance but to no avail.
“The officials are saying that they are busy and that is why the delay. We appeal Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter,” they said.