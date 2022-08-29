Natipora youth’s death: HC stays order for FIR against policemen as CB says it lacks jurisdiction to investigate

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar put on hold the July 15 order by City Magistrate Srinagar while hearing a petition filed by Economic Offence Wing Kashmir of the Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK). In its plea filed through SSP the CBK has stated that it does not have jurisdiction to register the FIR and investigate the case of the “nature projected in the complaint” filed by the youth’s mother.

The CBK has cited the J&K High Court’s 2010 judgment in Balbir Singh Vs Ishar Dass case that a Magistrate can direct the investigation by Officer in-charge of the Police Station, Crime Branch provided the Police Station, Crime Branch concerned has jurisdiction to investigate the matter.