Nawa Bazar residents protest against unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar, Apr 25: Scores of residents of Nawa Bazar area here staged protest against unscheduled power cuts in locality.
The residents said that unscheduled power cuts have made their lives miserable. The residents blocked main road demanding restoration of normal power supply.
“We have been witnessing power crisis for weeks now. Due to power cuts especially during Sehri and Iftaar time, we face immense problems,” said a protestor.
The protesters said that they pay hefty bills with no electricity.
“In absence of power supply to street lights, recently a person got injured while walking in darkness,” said Rafiq Ahmed, a local. The residents appeal to the authorities to restore normal power supply in the area.