Nawakadal blaze: injured man succumbs at SMHS hospital, toll two

Srinagar, Feb 7: A 48-year-old man, who had sustained severe burn injuries in a fire incident on January 20 at Jamalata area of Nawakadal Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Monday at SMHS hospital taking the toll in the mishap to two.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that Abdul Majeed Gujri, son of Ghulam Rasool Gujri, who was undergoing treatment at SMHS here since January 20, succumbed to his injuries this morning.
Majeed as per officials, had a deep wound on upper head due to LPG cylinder explosion.
Majeed and two others had sustained severe burn injuries in a massive blaze at Jamalata area of Srinagar in which four houses were completely gutted and one woman had died as well.