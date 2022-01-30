NC decries disallowing of Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid

"Jamie Masjid is the central mosque and an epicenter of faith of millions across Jammu and Kashmir. Having this great mosque out of bounds for Muslims for consecutive 26th week is highly deplorable. Every Friday men, women, and elderly flock to this historic mosque from various parts of the Valley only to return back disheartened. Such unwarranted curbs hurt religious sentiments of millions and are unsuited to the country's democratic secular moorings," he said.