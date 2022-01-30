NC decries disallowing of Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, Jan 30: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday decried continued disallowing of Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
In a statement, Party Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that “disallowing Friday congregational prayers at the historic and central Jamia Masjid Nowhatta for the 26th consecutive week since 6 August, 2021 is violative of fundamental right to freedom to freely profess, and practice religious practice guaranteed in the Constitution of India.”
"Jamie Masjid is the central mosque and an epicenter of faith of millions across Jammu and Kashmir. Having this great mosque out of bounds for Muslims for consecutive 26th week is highly deplorable. Every Friday men, women, and elderly flock to this historic mosque from various parts of the Valley only to return back disheartened. Such unwarranted curbs hurt religious sentiments of millions and are unsuited to the country's democratic secular moorings," he said.