NC, PDP responsible for plight of Kashmiris: Sandeep Mawa

Srinagar, Mar 26: Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front chairman, Sandeep Mawa on Saturday said that government should set up a fact-finding committee to look into the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.
Mawa accused National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party of being responsible for plight of Kashmiris.
Talking to media persons during a sit-in at Press Enclave, he said that since the release of The Kashmir Files movie, Kashmiri Muslims too have been saying that they faced atrocities.
“We are with the Kashmiri nationalist Muslims, but not with those who picked up guns. Government should set up a fact-finding committee to look into the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims in Valley,” he said.
He also appealed authorities “to punish those people who created a rift among the Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits.”
“Government should practically show that it is the world’s largest democracy by expediting these cases and brought the culprits to book. They have all the power, they can do it right away,” he said.
“NC and PDP have been pushing Kashmiris to the wall. They have separate laws for their families and separate laws for common people. Their politics has always been on divide and rule policy, otherwise they don’t have any public support,” he said.