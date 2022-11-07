Nearly 300 structures demolished as LC&MA goes tough against violators

Srinagar, Nov 07: Acting tough against the violators, the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) has registered 88 FIRs against the offenders and razed down 282 illegally-built structures.
Pertinently, Greater Kashmir carried investigative reports showing illegal structures being built under the nose of the administration in the green zone around the world-famous Dal lake.
Quoting Vice Chairman, LC&MA, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, a media report said that in the ensuing year they have demolished 282 structures in the city, while 88 FIRs were registered against the offenders. Also, 7 structures were sealed in 42 special drives that were carried out.
He said that they take action whenever the enforcement wing receives any input about an illegal structure.
In a recent drive, scores of structures were demolished at Harwan, Lal Bazar, Nigeen, Saida Kadal, Nishat, Braine Upper, Ishber & Nowpora, said another official, as per the report.