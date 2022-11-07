Srinagar

Nearly 300 structures demolished as LC&MA goes tough against violators

Greater Kashmir had last week carried investigative reports showing illegal structures being built under the nose of the administration
An LCMA worker moves aside after pushing an under-construction structure during a demolition drive.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 07: Acting tough against the violators, the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) has registered 88 FIRs against the offenders and razed down 282 illegally-built structures.

Pertinently, Greater Kashmir carried investigative reports showing illegal structures being built under the nose of the administration in the green zone around the world-famous Dal lake.

Quoting Vice Chairman, LC&MA, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, a media report said that in the ensuing year they have demolished 282 structures in the city, while 88 FIRs were registered against the offenders. Also, 7 structures were sealed in 42 special drives that were carried out.

He said that they take action whenever the enforcement wing receives any input about an illegal structure.

In a recent drive, scores of structures were demolished at Harwan, Lal Bazar, Nigeen, Saida Kadal, Nishat, Braine Upper, Ishber & Nowpora, said another official, as per the report.

