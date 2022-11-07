Nearly 300 structures demolished as LC&MA goes tough against violators

Pertinently, Greater Kashmir carried investigative reports showing illegal structures being built under the nose of the administration in the green zone around the world-famous Dal lake.

Quoting Vice Chairman, LC&MA, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, a media report said that in the ensuing year they have demolished 282 structures in the city, while 88 FIRs were registered against the offenders. Also, 7 structures were sealed in 42 special drives that were carried out.