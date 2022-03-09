Need-based workers of Education department stage protest

These workers said that they have been working in the Education department for years on meagre wage of Rs 1,000. These workers took out the rally from Regal Chowk to Press Colony amid slogans in favour of their demands.

“We have been working in different schools across Kashmir as sweepers, cooks, helpers on lowest wages. Today we were called by officials. We were hoping that the meeting would be about our wage hike or regularisation scheme. To our surprise, we were asked to deposit our Aadhaar card copies so that Rs 200 from our 1000 will be deducted for some scheme. It is ironic that they are asking us to take Rs 800 as wages now,” the protestors said.