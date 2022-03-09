Need-based workers of Education department stage protest

Srinagar, Mar 9: Scores of need-based workers in the Education department staged protest rally at Lal Chowk here.
These workers said that they have been working in the Education department for years on meagre wage of Rs 1,000. These workers took out the rally from Regal Chowk to Press Colony amid slogans in favour of their demands.
“We have been working in different schools across Kashmir as sweepers, cooks, helpers on lowest wages. Today we were called by officials. We were hoping that the meeting would be about our wage hike or regularisation scheme. To our surprise, we were asked to deposit our Aadhaar card copies so that Rs 200 from our 1000 will be deducted for some scheme. It is ironic that they are asking us to take Rs 800 as wages now,” the protestors said.
“Rs 200 is for some pension scheme benefits of which we will get after we cross 60-year age limit. We don’t need any scheme. if they want, they should hike our salaries and give us at least minimum wages,” said Irfan Ahmed, a need based worker.
Most of the protestors were women who have been working as sweepers and cooks. “We cook food for 60 to 70 school children per day, do cleaning and stay in school from 9 am to 3 pm, but when it comes to our salary, it is 9 times less than minimum wages. In addition to this, we are made to do every kind of work at schools. We leave our families behind and don’t even get our salaries,” said Hameeda, who works as a cook.
These workers said that most of them are the only breadwinners of their families. “We are unable to make the ends meet,” they said.
These workers appealed to the LG administration and Director School Education to look into their demands and address them accordingly.