New colleges in Srinagar without basic facilities

The move has raised questions and more problems which do not seem to end to enable young students to derive the maximum out of these "new" institutions.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been over the years claiming to be focussing on higher education with renewed vigour to boost the performance of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the Union Territory.

In the past few years, the J&K administration has opened several new colleges in a bid to realise these objectives.