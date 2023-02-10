Srinagar

New Colony Batamaloo residents decry lack of drainage system

File Photo
File Photo
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Feb 10: The residents of New Colony Batamaloo area have expressed resentment over lack of drainage system.

The locals said that due to unavailability of a proper drainage system, the area get water-logged frequently.

“We have been facing the issue for a long and during every downpour, there is water-logging in the area. We are unable to venture out due to waterlogging,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local.

The locals said that they want the outlet of their drainage system to be connected to the newly constructed drainage in the adjacent area.

 “This will give us a sigh of relief otherwise our residential houses won’t be worth living due to waterlogging. Our roads in the area are waterlogged, which has made our lives miserable,” said another local.

