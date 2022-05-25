Newborn found alive during burial in Banihal breathes her last at Srinagar hospital

Srinagar May 25: The infant girl who miraculously survived after declared dead by doctors at SDH Banihal in J&K's Ramban breathed her last at a Srinagar hospital on Wednesday, sources said.
As per the sources, the girl succumbed at the GB Panth hospital Srinagar at around 9 am this morning.
Born to Shameema Begum wife of Basharat Ahmed Gujjar a resident of Gujjar Basti Bankoot Banihal at SDH Banihal on Monday, the girl was allegedly declared dead by doctors at the hospital after a normal delivery.
The girl was buried in a graveyard of nearby village Hollan, but had to be exhumated after objection by the villagers during which she was found alive and crying, the locals alleged. The family later shifted the baby back to Banihal hospital from where she was referred to GB Panth Srinagar.
The hospital administration had suspended a Nurse and sweeper at the hospital. The Directorate of Health Services on Tuesday constituted a four-member panel to probe the incident.