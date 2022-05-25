Newborn found alive during burial in Banihal breathes her last at Srinagar hospital

Born to Shameema Begum wife of Basharat Ahmed Gujjar a resident of Gujjar Basti Bankoot Banihal at SDH Banihal on Monday, the girl was allegedly declared dead by doctors at the hospital after a normal delivery.

The girl was buried in a graveyard of nearby village Hollan, but had to be exhumated after objection by the villagers during which she was found alive and crying, the locals alleged. The family later shifted the baby back to Banihal hospital from where she was referred to GB Panth Srinagar.