NIA arrests four alleged OGWs in Srinagar days after civilian killings

A NIA spokesman said on Wednesday that the accused Waseem Ahmed Sofi, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar, Tariq Ahmed Dar of Shergarhi Srinagar, Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu of Parimpora Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda of Rajauri Kadal Srinagar were arrested during raids yesterday at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts of J&K in a "conspiracy" case-RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI registered on October 10 three days after two teachers from the Sikh and Hindu minority communities were shot dead inside the school premises in Srinagar. Earlier, Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and Virendra Paswan, a non-local vendor from Bihar were also shot dead in Srinagar while Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of the local cab drivers' association in Naidkhai was shot dead in Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora district.

"The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc," the NIA spokesman said.

"The terror associates/OGWs of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighboring country and also indulging in radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling of arms, ammunition and explosives. These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state, " he added.

As per the spokesman, during the searches conducted yesterday, several electronic devices, "incriminating jehadi documents, records of suspicious financial transactions were seized".

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs. Further investigation in the case continues".