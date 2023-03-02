NIA attaches Al-Umar chief Mushtaq 'Latram's' property in Nowhatta Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 2: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached house of Al-Umar Chief Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram at Gani Mohalla in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.
NIA action comes as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Zargar, "presently in Pakistan", as designated "Terrorist" under the UAPA.
Quoting reports, news agency GNS reported that an NIA team, assisted by local police and paramilitary CRPF, attached the property of Latram situated in Nowhatta area of Srinagar early this morning.
According to a NIA spokesperson, Zargar’s two Marlas house (Khasra No. 182) at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A.
Zargar was arrested on 15 May 1992 and later released in 1999, along with Jaish chief Masood Azhar and Sheikh Omar. They were exchanged for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in 1999. The plane, which was en route from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, was hijacked and flown to Kandahar.