Srinagar

NIA raids residential house in Srinagar

The house of Uzair Ahmad at Karfali Mohalla Habbakadal was searched by a team of the probing agency.
NIA conducts raid (File pic for representative purpses only) GK File Photo/Habib Naqash
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Mar 13: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided a residential house in summer capital Srinagar, official sources said.

News agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that a residential house of one Uzair Ahmad, son of Farooq Ahmad of Karfali Mohalla Habbakadal is being searched by a team of national probing agency.

The search is being carried out in connection with a case already registered at the police station of NIA, they said, adding that further details will be shared later. 

