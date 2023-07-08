‘Nice gesture by SKIMS to get together professionals at one platform’

DrDarakhshan was as Guest of Honour of the function. Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha was Chief Guest of the function.

Eminent Urologists from various states also participated. "Nice gesture by SKIMS to create bridges and get together professionals across the country at one platform in Srinagar. It is also the time to acknowledge the exemplary contribution of eminent Urologist &HoD Urology SKIMS DrSaleemWani in J&K whose research on the subject makes all of us proud", said DrDarakhshan.