NIFT Srinagar announces admission for UG, PG, PhD, lateral entry programmes

Besides, it has also announced NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA), Artisans or Children of Artisans, Foreign National, NRI and PhD – Doctoral Programmes as well.

As per the calendar of activities, online registration for all modes of admissions for UG and PG programmes started on November 1 of 2022 while the last date for online registration for UG and PG programmes have been fixed as of December 31 of this year.