NIFT Srinagar kick-starts orientation programme for freshers

Srinagar, Aug 10: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar on Wednesday kick-started a two day orientation programme for the fresh batch of students.
As many as 130 new students have enrolled for bachelors and masters’ courses of fashion management at NIFT Srinagar as the institute has introduced two more courses from the current year.
In addition to the already existing bachelors courses—Fashion designing and fashion communication, the institute has introduced bachelors in lifestyle accessories and masters in fashion management from the current session.
“This year we have received a good response from the students as the admission has increased almost three times as compared to previous years,” Director NIFT Srinagar, Dr. Javid Ahmad Wani said.
Notably, the orientation programme has been held to acclimatise the new batch of students with the campus, courses and other facilities which are provided at the institute.
“As a set practice, we conduct an orientation programme to get the students familiar with the curriculum, campus, staff and the students,” he said.