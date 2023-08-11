Nigeen Club employees decry lack of pending service benefits

Srinagar, Aug 11: The employees working in the Tourism department’s Nigeen Club said that despite the passing of several years, their service benefits are pending.
They said despite repeated requests, the issue is still pending, and the same is taking a toll on them and their families.
An aggrieved employee said that the majority of the service benefits of the employees are pending as authorities are sitting on the issue. “The benefits include TA, CP fund, DA etc. Despite continuous appeals, the officials are not paying heed to our issues,” said an aggrieved.
Another employee, who wished not to be named, said that their seventh pay commission arrears and Child education allowance are also pending, which is giving them a tough time.
“Some of us have health issues, and there are also people who have medical emergencies at home. We rely on these employment benefits, and when the same is not paid, our families go through a lot of suffering,” said the aggrieved.
Greater Kashmir has done a series of stories on the issue related to pending benefits. In one of the conversations with this reporter, the concerned officials said they are working to solve these issues. They said that they are continuously reaching out to higher officials so that these issues will be addressed at the earliest.
When contacted, Mudasir Ahamd, In-charge Nigeen Club, said that the department would address all the issues of employees so that they don’t suffer.
“I am mostly concerned with the operation of the Nigeen club, but as far as I know, the file related to the issue is on the move and is being monitored. Employees have some grievances, and the same is being looked into by officials,” Ahmad said.