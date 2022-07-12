Nigeen Club employees resent delay in service benefits

Srinagar, July 12: The employees working in the Tourism department’s Nigeen Club complained that despite passing of several years, their multiple service benefits are pending.
“The benefits include TA, CP Fund and arrears are pending for years. Despite the tireless work rendered by employees, the officials are not paying heed to our issues. The employees have not received CP funds since October 2019,” said an employee.
An employee, who wished not to be named, said that their seventh pay commission arrears are also pending for a long time. He said that TA benefits of the employees are pending for a year and no one is paying heed to the issue.
“The service books of the employees are not maintained from 2012 which shows non-seriousness Tourism department. This takes toll on the employees,” he said.
Meanwhile, the members of the Nigeen Club are also aghast over the messy state of affairs. A member of the club said that earlier there used to be a hustle-bustle in the club ‘but now it is not going beyond being a marriage venue.”
“I have been a regular member of the club, but even I stopped visiting regularly due to lack of facilities. We used to have gaming facilities there and a good working gym. Now most of the equipment is damaged and has not been replaced since 2014 floods. The facilities like sauna bath are defunct for years now which used to be the main attraction at the club,” said the member.
He said that the club has over 200 members but “only a few are visiting due to these issues. Even the permanent staff at the club has been transferred and sent to other places. The club is a good revenue generator through marriage functions but still employees don’t get service benefits. There should be an internal audit to check the working of the club under the tourism department,” said another member.
Shaista Khan, In-charge Nigeen Club said that the department is addressing the issues of employees and working on the up-gradation of the Club.
“Payment of pending dues of employees is almost done. We are also addressing the grievances of Club members. Actually, only a few members are paying fees and rest are defaulters. The revenue that we are getting from marriage ceremonies is all accounted for and is being handled by the accounts section of the Tourism department. We are only here for the collection of fees,” she said.
“We have already worked on the upgrading of the gym and other equipment. Soon we will procure new machines for the gym. We recently fixed the fencing of the club and all the other issues are being addressed accordingly. The Club members have few grievances and we are addressing all these issues on merit,” she added.