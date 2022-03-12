Nine sheds gutted in blaze in Srinagar's Parimpora

Srinagar, Mar 12: At least nine tin sheds belonging to 17 families were gutted in fire in Parimpora area on Srinagar outskirts on Saturday.
Quoting eyewitnesses, news agency KNT reported that the fire erupted in the tin shed of one Mukhtar Ahmed Sheikh Colony and quickly spread to the nearby sheds.
Soon after the fire broke out, the locals swung into action and tried to douse the fire, however, the fire was enormous and they failed to bring it under control which completely gutted the structures belonging to 17 families.
The belongings of a would-be-bride Muskan daughter of late Muhammad Jamal were also gutted in the incident, KNT quoted a victim Farooq Ahmed Kaloo saying.
The Fire and Emergency Department brought the fire under control after rigorous efforts, however, by then the structures had been gutted down.
As per KNT, property worth lakhs was destroyed in the blaze but no loss of life was reported. A police official said that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Meanwhile, district administration officials rushed to the spot even as a Revenue official said that the loss is being assessed adding for now, temporary arrangements will be made for the victims.