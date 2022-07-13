NIT, SKIMS develop first patient-specific cranial prosthesis of titanium mesh

Professionals from Mechanical Engineering Department NIT Srinagar and SKIMS Soura worked to develop the first patient-specific cranial prosthesis of titanium mesh. They have used available CAD/CAM, Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing facilities at NIT Srinagar.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal extended a greeting to all the members and stated that the institute will always take lead in innovations that will benefit the common masses.