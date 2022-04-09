NIT Srinagar begins implementation of NEP 2020

Srinagar, April 8: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has started the process of implementing of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020) on the campus and for which High-Power Committee (HPC) has been constituted.
The High Power Committee comprises of all Deans, Heads of the Departments. They will study the report and come up with the probable methodology for implementation of NEP2020 in the Institute.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.), Rakesh Sehgal highlighted the role and importance of NEP2020. He talked about objectives, and tentative methodology for its implementation and stated that their focus is to make students self-reliant.
Prof. Sehgal said year 2022 should be celebrated as a 'year of transformation' in academics. The HPC will discuss the NEP, 2020 and very soon they will come up with their methodology. We are going to implement NEP,2020 in a phased manner," he said.