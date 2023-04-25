NIT Srinagar bids farewell to Director Prof Rakesh Sehgal

Srinagar, Apr 25: A mega farewell function was organised at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday for outgoing Director Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, who completed his 5 years and 5-month tenure.
Prof Sehgal joined as Director NIT Srinagar in November 2017. During his tenure, NIT Srinagar achieved many milestones including improvement in NIRF rankings from 239th rank in 2019 and 66th rank in 2022.
During the function, speakers praised Prof. Sehgal for his legacy and stated that he will always be remembered for his vast contribution at NIT Srinagar.
In his farewell speech, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Sehgal thanked teaching and non-teaching staff and colleagues for organising the grand farewell for him.
He said landing in Kashmir was one of the most difficult decisions he had ever made in his life. It was the toughest decision and with the grace of Almighty, I tried my best to do justice to it.
“After convincing my family, I got full support at NIT Srinagar from all of my colleagues. I never felt that I am outside my home and Kashmir is like my second home,” he said.
Prof Sehgal said he would miss his workplace, colleagues and the people for whom he worked for more than five years.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greatest privilege of my life. It is very difficult to leave but all of us have to go one day,” he said.
Prof Sehgal said the confidence and support that I got gave me more confidence to work with more dedication. It was a collective effort and I will remember this place in my whole life, he said.