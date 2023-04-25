NIT Srinagar bids farewell to Director Prof Rakesh Sehgal

Prof Sehgal joined as Director NIT Srinagar in November 2017. During his tenure, NIT Srinagar achieved many milestones including improvement in NIRF rankings from 239th rank in 2019 and 66th rank in 2022.

During the function, speakers praised Prof. Sehgal for his legacy and stated that he will always be remembered for his vast contribution at NIT Srinagar.